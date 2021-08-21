Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock: How QB battle looks after Week 2 preseason game

The Denver Broncos took on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the preseason and all eyes were on Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock as coach Vic Fangio decides who will be the starter. Bridgewater got the start, but this was the plan all along, as Fangio wanted to see both start in the first two preseason games.

Week 2 preseason reps, stats

Teddy Bridgewater: 9-of-11, 105 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions in two possessions.

Drew Lock: 9-of-14, 80 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions in five possessions.

Teddy Bridgewater’s preseason line to date:



16-of-19 (84.2 pct.)

179 yards

9.42 YPA

2 TD passes

0 INT

Rating: 141.0



Drive results:



FG

TD

TD

TD



Points per possession: 6.0 (!) — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 22, 2021

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason?

Bridgewater looked very good in his two drives, as he was accurate, poised and led the team to two touchdowns. He did get three chances to convert on fourth down, which was great that he could, but he didn’t convert on third down and likely wouldn’t have gotten those fourth down chances in a regular season game. But that doesn’t negate a couple of great throws to go along with his more usual dinking and dunking.

Lock was sacked twice on his first drive and went three-and-out, but did run a good two-minute drill before half to get a field goal. Out of the half Lock returned, but the team went run heavy with Royce Freeman, then Lock completed a short pass and missed on another to set up another field goal. It is a little odd that Fangio didn’t give Lock a shot on 4th and 5 at midfield like he gave Bridgewater multiple times. We know McManus can hit field goals.

On his fifth possession, Lock made a nice improvised play and hit Seth Williams with a back-handed pass that Williams took 34-yards. Unfortunately on third and goal, Lock got his feet tangled with the center and fumbled, which he recovered, but that led to another field goal.

Rolling left Drew Lock finds Seth Williams who makes hay after the catch pic.twitter.com/CkEuOnbpyt — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) August 22, 2021

In the end, there’s no doubt that Bridgwater looked better in this game. His consistency might get him the job to start the season, but I don’t see him holding down the job for 17-games.