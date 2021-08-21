Full undercard for Pacquiao-Ugas title fight

Manny Pacquiao makes his return on Saturday after two years away from the ring, but the PPV card features some additional intriguing bouts. The FOX Sports PPV and YouTube PPV card will run you $74.99, and thankfully there are some other bouts that could offer some intriguing on August 21st.

Pacquiao will face Yordenis Ugas for the WBA Super welterweight title. Pacquiao previously held the belt but was stripped of it in January. Pacquiao was scheduled to face Errol Spence, Jr. atop this card for Spence’s WBC and IBF titles. Ugas was going to be the co-main event, but now gets a promotion due to Spence’s eye injury.

The main event will start sometime around 11:30 p.m. ET, but it will be preceded by 2.5 hours of main card boxing. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. on the PPV broadcast.

The co-feature of the night will see former welterweight titlists Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz returning to the ring after extended absences. Guerrero last fought in September 2019, beating Gerald Thomas via unanimous decision. It was a third straight win after three straight losses. Ortiz last fought in February 2018, fighting Devon Alexander to a draw. He was 3-4-1 in his previous eight fights.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds for five bouts on this card. Pacquiao is a -360 favorite over Ugas. Guerrero is a -165 favorite over Ortiz. Carlos Castro is a -1100 favorite over Oscar Escandon in a fight with the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title on the line. Featherweight Mark Magsayo is a -330 favorite over Julio Ceja. Lightweight Frank Martin is a -2000 favorite over Ryan Kielczweski.

Pacquiao vs. Ugas full card (results added)

Main event: Yordenis Ugas beats Manny Pacquiao, Unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, and 116-112)

Robert Guerrero beat. Victor Ortiz, Unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)

Mark Magsayo beat Julio Ceja, KO-10

Carlos Castro beat Oscar Escandon, KO-10

Frank Martin beat Ryan Kielczweski, Unanimous decision

Angel Antonio Contreras beat John Dato, Unanimous decision

Jose Valenzuela beat Donte Strayhorn, TKO

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera, Draw

Steven Torres beat Justin Rolfe, TKO

Mickel Clements beat Eliseo Villalobos, Unanimous decision