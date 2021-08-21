Full list of tee times for final round of The Northern Trust Open

Monday update: The final round has been delayed 4 hours. The first groups will tee off at 11:30 a.m. ET instead of 7:30 a.m., so you can add four hours to all the tee times below.

UPDATE: The PGA Tour has posted full tee times for Monday. We’ll have a table below in just a bit. Instead of using pairs, golfers are in trios and using Holes 1 and 10, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. The final trio to tee off is Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Erik van Rooyen, who will tee off at 9:42 a.m.

The Northern Trust is headed into the final round and it will be slightly delayed. Tropical Storm Henri is coming through the New York/New Jersey area and significant rain is in the forecast on Sunday. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday the final round would start at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Tee times will not be announced until Sunday.

Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm head into the final round tied atop the leaderboard at -16. Erik Van Rooyen is next at -15, and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau round out the top five at -14.

This tournament is the first round of a three-round playoff to determine the FedExCup Playoffs champion. The top 70 golfers following this weekend advance to next week’s BMW Championship. The top 30 golfers from that tournament then advance to the TOUR Championship. The winner of the TOUR Championship wins $15 million

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Monday morning. The original plan was for Golf Channel to open televised coverage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and then CBS would pick up coverage until 6 p.m. It’s not clear what will happen with the move to Monday. However, we can expect PGA Tour Live to stream coverage of featured groups from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured holes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We’ll drop in a full list of tee times for the Monday final round of The Northern Trust once they’re available on Sunday. For now, here are the pairings without times.