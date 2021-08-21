WWE SummerSlam 2021: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

The biggest pay-per-view of the summer with WWE SummerSlam coming live tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event gets going at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock.

Seven championships will be on the line during the summer spectacle, headlined by the marquee WWE Universal Championship battle between Roman Reigns and John Cena. We’ll be tracking the results live all night here, including the winning answers of DraftKings $25,000 John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Pool!

List of matches and results

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

In a match that lived up to the hype, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to retain his WWE title. Cena gave Reigns everything, from an Attitude Adjustement through an announce table to a Super AA off the top rope. But in the end, Reigns hit the spear and reigned supreme.

Oh and a WILD BROCK LESNAR HAS APPEARED. GOODNIGHT!

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) defeats Goldberg via ref stoppage

Bobby Lashley successfully retained his WWE title against Goldberg. After both guys battered each other for around 10 minutes, Lashley rammed the WCW legend’s knee into the ring corner twice. Back in the ring, Goldberg’s knee buckled and the ref was forced to call the match.

Afterwards, Lashley continued to beat on Goldberg with a steel chair, prompting the latter’s son Gage to enter the ring and jump on the champ. Lashley proceeded to choke Gage out with the Hurt Lock, indicating we’ll probably get a rematch of this hoss fight soon.

Edge defeats Seth Rollins via submission

What a match. Edge and Seth Rollins delivered on a match seven years in the making with the Rated-R Superstar prevailing. The story was Edge avoiding the “Stomp” by Seth Rollins and he did just that. After locking in the Edgecator submission, he put the Architect in a crossface chokehold and made him tap.

As he alluded to on Smackdown on Friday, Edge threw it back to his 1999 days in the Brood with this entrance through the fire.

Raw Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair defeats Nikki A.S.H. (c) and Rhea Ripley via submission

Stop me if you’ve heard this sentence before...Charlotte Flair has won the Raw Women’s Championship. The Queen prevailed in a hard-fought triple threat battle when she locked on the Figure 8 to champion Nikki A.S.H. and made her submit.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal (Shanky and Veer barred from ringside) via pinfall

In a proverbial cool-down match from the insanity we just witnessed, Drew McIntyre dispatched of Jinder Mahal with the Claymore. Now that he’s triumphed in this feud, we’ll see what’s next for the Scottish Psychopath on Monday Night Raw, and whether or not he can finesse his way back into the title picture.

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch defeats Bianca Belair (c) via pinfall

Didn’t see that one coming, did you? After it was announced that Sasha Banks was unable to compete at SummerSlam, Carmella was offered up as her replacement for the title match. But then suddenly, Becky Lynch made her long anticipated return in front of a raucous crowd.

“The Man” proceeded to dispatch of Carmella and then challenge the “EST” for a title match. Once the bell rang, Lynch hit her with a forearm and her Manhandler finisher to shock Belair in seconds and leave with the belt.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio via pinfall

The Usos managed to retain their Smackdown tag belts in a classic encounter with the Mysterios. Rey and Dominik pulled out several tricks and included quite a few tributes to the late Eddie Guerrero in the showdown. However, the Usos managed to hit a double-superkick to the head of the elder Mysterio before a frog splash to the back put him down for the three count. Go back and watch this match when you get the chance.

United States Championship - Damian Priest defeats Sheamus (c)

A second title change for the Raw brand as Damian Priest downed U.S. Champion Sheamus in an all-out brawl to capture his first singles title on the main WWE roster. After ripping the Celtic Warriors’ protective facemask off, he hit him with a boot before finishing him off with “The Reckoning”.

Alexa Bliss defeats Eva Marie (with Doudrop) via pinfall

In a quick match, Alexa Bliss dispatched of Eva Marie in short order. After the match, Doudrop mocked Eva by calling her a loser and taking her coat, possibly signaling the end of their alliance.

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle defeats AJ Styles and Omos (c) via pinfall

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions. In the show opener, Randy Orton and Riddle knocked off AJ Styles and Omos to capture the red brand’s tag belts. The final sequence saw Orton reverse a roll up into his patented RKO for the 1-2-3. It’s the end of a lengthy reign for Styles/Omos, who held the belts since Wrestlemania.

Big E. defeats Baron Corbin via pinfall

A late addition to the SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff Show, Big E. knocked off Baron Corbin to regain his Money in the Bank briefcase. Corbin stole the briefcase from Big E. on Smackdown a few weeks back so here we got a quick payoff to that story arc. Will we see Big E. later on in the night? We’ll see....

DraftKings Sportsbook John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Pool Winning Answers

Who will win? Roman Reigns OR John Cena

Method of Victory? Pinfall OR Submission OR Disqualification

Who will have the first pinfall attempt? Roman Reigns OR John Cena

How many people will physically interfere on Reigns’ behalf? 0 OR 1 OR 2+

How many people will physically interfere on Cena’s behalf? 0 OR 1 OR 2+

Will a foreign object be used by Reigns or Cena? YES OR NO

What move will be successfully performed first? Attitude Adjustment OR Spear

How many Attitude Adjustments will be successfully hit? Over OR Under 1.5

How many Spears will be successfully hit by Reigns? Over OR Under 1.5

Will Big E cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase for the Universal Title? Yes OR No