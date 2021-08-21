Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam, wins Smackdown Women’s Title

Becky Two Belts is back! The Man has returned to the WWE with a massive pop at SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

And in a squash of one of the biggest women’s talents in WWE, Lynch pinned Belair in about 10 seconds to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

This doesn’t seem great for Belair, who was being pushed as one of the biggest stars in the company. But having Lynch back is probably the best way for WWE to start to get some steam back after CM Punk’s return to AEW.

Lynch stepped in for Sasha Banks, who was said to be unable to compete by ring announcer Greg Hamilton. He originally announced that Carmella would be her replacement for the highly anticipated Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Belair.

But then The Man decided to it was a good time to show up. Cue the conspiracy theories about Banks’s potential illness immediately! Do your thing, Internet Wrestling Community!