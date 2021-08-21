Results of Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas WBA welterweight title bout

Update 1:05 a.m. Yordenis Ugas wins by unanimous decision 115-113, 116-112. 116-112.

Ugas retains his WBA super welterweight championship.

The battle for the WBA super welterweight championship between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is here, and the former champion is expected to return to the top of the mountain.

Manny Pacquiao was a -360 favorite over Ugas at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Ugas a +280 underdog. Pacquiao walks to the ring with a record of 62-7-2, while Ugas is 26-4, and has won 12 fights by knockout in his career. But Pacquiao is also 43 years of age, and with Ugas just 35 he should have some advantages via his relative youth alone.

We’ll be following along here with round-by-round updates from the fight, and we’ll score along with it at home. With this and Summer Slam happening on the same side of the Las Vegas Strip right now, it should make for a ton of people leaving both arenas at around the same time.

Round 1: 10-9 Pacquiao

As the crowd chants “Manny! Manny!” the Filipino hero kept Ugas mostly off-balance with his southpaw stance. Pacquiao was more active, though towards the end of the round Ugas seemed to find a comfortable distance that worked for his bigger reach. But still 10-9 Pacquiao after the lid-lifter.

Round 2: 10-9 Ugas

Yordenis found his range, and his jab and six-inch reach advantage kept Pacquiao at bay. Manny will need to find a way to get inside and likely start working the body.

Round 3: 10-9 Ugas

More activity from Pacquiao, but more effective aggression from Ugas. He countered the charging Pacquiao well, and much of Manny’s flurries hit gloves or air.

Round 4: 10-9 Ugas

More of the same. It’s 39-37 Ugas through four, and unless Pacquiao can find a way to get inside and make some strong contact, it’s going to be hard to see something change here.

Round 5: 10-9 Pacquiao

Manny found something not only with his activity, but he was able to string a few punches together and move his head enough to keep Ugas from countering. Now can he follow it up and keep it going?

Round 6: 10-9 Ugas

Neither fighter landed much, and it’s turned much more defensive with full guards and head movement. But we’ll lean Ugas here due to ring generalship and holding the center of the squared circle while Pacquiao flails a bit at him.

Round 7: 10-9 Ugas

Probably the closest round of the fight, and if you went 10-9 Pacquiao here I’m not offended. But most of the combos from Manny just aren’t getting through, who is scoring with the occasional jab to stay ahead.

Round 8: 10-9 Ugas

Much better from Ugas, who scored not only with the jab but some body shots as well. He’s presenting a puzzle Pacquiao is struggling to solve so far, and the speed and power just isn’t there as it once was quite frankly.

I’ve got it 78-74 Ugas at the two-thirds mark, and I can’t see any way a judge could have Manny ahead.

Round 9: 10-9 Pacquiao

Not much activity from Ugas, and Pacquiao was able to score but not in combination. Clean round for Manny, but he might need three more of them to make this a tough decision.

Round 10: 10-9 Ugas

A close round, but the better of an early exchange and a late right from Ugas made the difference in another tough one to score. Some could be given either way, but no chance you can have Manny ahead.

Round 11: 10-9 Pacquiao

A strong start and some quality rights give the penultimate round to Manny. But he probably needs a stoppage in the 12th to win, and at no point have we seen Ugas in any kind of knockout danger.

Round 12: 10-9 Ugas

Just too much Ugas who took full advantage of Pacquiao moving forward to force the action. But it was just too much.

I’ve got it Yordenis Ugas 116-112, and Ugas should retain the WBA super middleweight championship.