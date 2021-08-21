Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after Roman Reigns defends title

Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE, and he stands tall at the end of SummerSlam 2021 despite not appearing in a match. After Roman Reigns defeated John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship, Lesnar’s music hit and the crowd went wild. Reigns retreated, and it looks like we’ll see Lesnar vs. Reigns coming soon.

Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since last year’s Wrestlemania, where he dropped the WWE title to Drew McIntyre. Since then, he’s mostly been chilling at home in Canada.

With CM Punk joining AEW earlier this week, it’s clear Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE staff thought they needed a shot in the arm. Enter Lesnar, one of the biggest draws and heels of the 21st Century. It was clear they were holding off on bringing him back until they returned in front of full capacity crowds.

While SummerSlam was certainly an uneven show in places, including with a squash of former women’s champion Bianca Belair with a returning Becky Lynch, getting Lesnar back as well gives the ‘E two of their brightest stars as the stakes get raised in their competition with the new startup company headed by Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.