How to watch the Firekeepers Casino 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Brooklyn, Michigan for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 race. The circuit will be running the race at the Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live and through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second to last race of the 2021 regular season. Kyle Larson is the points leader and will start on the front row alongside Chase Elliott. Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +260 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick follow at +700, with Martin Truex, Jr. next at +750, and Elliott rounding out the top five at +800.

Starting lineup