How to watch the Firekeepers Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the race field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Brooklyn, Michigan for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 race. The circuit will be running the race at the Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live and through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second to last race of the 2021 regular season. Kyle Larson is the points leader and will start on the front row alongside Chase Elliott. Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +260 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick follow at +700, with Martin Truex, Jr. next at +750, and Elliott rounding out the top five at +800.

Starting lineup

2021 FireKeepers Casino 400, starting grid

Start pos. Driver Car # Team
Start pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
21 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
29 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
31 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
37 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing

