How to watch the Firekeepers Casino 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Brooklyn, Michigan for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 race. The circuit will be running the race at the Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live and through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
This is the second to last race of the 2021 regular season. Kyle Larson is the points leader and will start on the front row alongside Chase Elliott. Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +260 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick follow at +700, with Martin Truex, Jr. next at +750, and Elliott rounding out the top five at +800.
Starting lineup
2021 FireKeepers Casino 400, starting grid
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|16
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|18
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|31
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing