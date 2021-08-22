What time is the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 22nd with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 200 laps that runs across 400 miles. The race has generally lasted under three hours, going over the three hour mark once since 2000. Two of the past three years the race has run less than 200 laps — last year due to COVID-19 and two years prior due to rain. In 2019, it had three laps of overtime and lasted 2:52:50. The last time the race went 200 laps was 2017 and it last 2:47:24. The year prior to that it also went 200 laps and lasted 2:58:47.

Kyle Larson enters Sunday’s race as the pole-sitter and a +260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick follow with +700 odds. Chase Elliott joins Larson on the front row and is installed at +800.