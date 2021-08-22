 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400

The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place on August 22nd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the midwest this weekend for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

Last year, Kevin Harvick won the FireKeepers Casino 400 as he led for 92 out of the 196 laps. Harvick enters Sunday’s race tied with Chase Elliott for the fourth-best odds to win it +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 400 this weekend at +280 and to finish inside the top-3 at -140. Kyle Busch has the second-best odds to win at +650, while Martin Truex Jr. has +750 odds to capture the checkered flag.

The lineup was determined with a performance-metric formula instead of traditional qualifying. The metric is split into 25 percent from a driver’s previous race finishing position, 25 percent from the car owner’s previous race finishing position, 35 percent comes from the team owner’s points ranking, and 15 percent comes from the previous race fastest lap.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.

2021 FireKeepers Casino 400, starting grid

Start pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
16 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
20 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
21 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
29 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
31 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
37 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing

