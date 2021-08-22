Full starting grid for 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the midwest this weekend for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.
Last year, Kevin Harvick won the FireKeepers Casino 400 as he led for 92 out of the 196 laps. Harvick enters Sunday’s race tied with Chase Elliott for the fourth-best odds to win it +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
However, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 400 this weekend at +280 and to finish inside the top-3 at -140. Kyle Busch has the second-best odds to win at +650, while Martin Truex Jr. has +750 odds to capture the checkered flag.
The lineup was determined with a performance-metric formula instead of traditional qualifying. The metric is split into 25 percent from a driver’s previous race finishing position, 25 percent from the car owner’s previous race finishing position, 35 percent comes from the team owner’s points ranking, and 15 percent comes from the previous race fastest lap.
Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.
2021 FireKeepers Casino 400, starting grid
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|16
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|18
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|31
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing