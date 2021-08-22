Full starting grid for 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the midwest this weekend for the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

Last year, Kevin Harvick won the FireKeepers Casino 400 as he led for 92 out of the 196 laps. Harvick enters Sunday’s race tied with Chase Elliott for the fourth-best odds to win it +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 400 this weekend at +280 and to finish inside the top-3 at -140. Kyle Busch has the second-best odds to win at +650, while Martin Truex Jr. has +750 odds to capture the checkered flag.

The lineup was determined with a performance-metric formula instead of traditional qualifying. The metric is split into 25 percent from a driver’s previous race finishing position, 25 percent from the car owner’s previous race finishing position, 35 percent comes from the team owner’s points ranking, and 15 percent comes from the previous race fastest lap.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.