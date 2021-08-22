Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, August 22nd

The game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees has been postponed due to Hurricane Henri, which leaves 14 games on the MLB schedule for Sunday, August 22nd. Nine contests are on DraftKings main slate.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, August 22nd.

Rangers vs. Red Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,900)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,700)

J.D. Martinez ($5,300)

The Boston Red Sox have the highest team total when factoring in the juice according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so oddsmakers expect them to score some runs on Sunday. They will go up against Texas Rangers starter Kolby Allard, who has a 4.88 ERA through 24 games played and 14 starts with a 3-10 record. Boston hasn’t been the hottest hitting team over the last few games, but there’s a good shot at a big day at the plate for them.

Marlins vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m. ET

Joey Votto ($5,500)

Mike Moustakas ($4,900)

Nick Castellanos ($4,800)

The Cincinnati Reds have continued to prove themselves at the plate during the second half of the MLB season, and we’re expecting for this lineup to do some damage once again. Cincinnati scored at least five runs in eight of their last 11 games including each of their last three as they go for a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

White Sox vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Brandon Lowe ($5,500)

Nelson Cruz ($5,400)

Wander Franco ($5,400)

The Tampa Bay Rays offense is on a roll, and not much is stopping this lineup. They have scored at least five runs in six consecutive games heading into the rubber match of a series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Rays scored a combined 13 runs in the first two games of this series including eight in a victory on Saturday.