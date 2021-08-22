Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, August 22nd

The slate of MLB action was trimmed down to 14 with the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins seeing their game postponed due to Hurricane Henri, but there are still plenty of money-making opportunities to choose from on Sunday, August 22nd.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 22nd

Marlins vs. Reds -1.5 (+130)

We’re betting the Cincinnati Reds handle the Miami Marlins on Sunday and complete the four-game sweep. In their last seven wins, Cincinnati won by at least two runs or more, so we’re confident they will win and cover this -1.5 run line with plus value. We’ll have more on this game below in this article.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies O11.5 (-110)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are coming off an unusually low-scoring game at Coors Field on Saturday with just seven combined runs in a 5-2 win for Colorado. However, there’s going to be value on the over here. The Rockies have the highest team total at 6.5, and their home games had combined for 10 or more runs in seven consecutive matchups.

Reds O4.5 (-120)

If you have been riding the Cincinnati Reds team total over the last several weeks, you likely made out with a solid profit. The offensive production slowed a little bit, but Cincinnati scored an average of six runs in the first three games of their series against the Miami Marlins as they look for a four-game sweep.

Reynaldo Lopez O4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Reynaldo Lopez is making just his fourth start of the season with 11 appearances overall, so there is a bit of risk here, but we’re still betting the Chicago White Sox starting pitcher will reach this strikeout total. He will be going up against a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that is currently tied for the most number of strikeouts in the entire league this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.