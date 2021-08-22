How much will the winner of The Northern Trust win in 2021

The PGA Tour is into its 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, but we’ll have to wait an extra day to find out the complete field of golfers headed to the BMW Championship next week. Tropical Storm Henri is hitting the tri-state area and the final round of The Northern Trust has been delayed until Monday. From there, the top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Owings Mills, MD for the BMW Championship.
The remaining golfers are playing for a shot at the $15 million TOUR Championship prize, but in the meantime, there is prize money to be had at The Northern Trust. The tournament as $9.5 million in prize money and the purse breakdown is topped by $1,710,000 to the tournament winner.
Through three rounds, Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm are tied for the tournament lead at -16. Erik van Rooyen is one shot back in third place and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are two shots back and tied for fourth place.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off what we saw last year at The Northern Trust.
1. $1,710,000
2. $1,035,500
3. $655,500
4. $465,500
5. $389,500
6. $344,375
7. $320,625
8. $296,875
9. $277,875
10. $258,875
11. $239,875
12. $220,875
13. $201,875
14. $182,875
15. $173,375
16. $163,875
17. $154,375
18. $144,875
19. $135,375
20. $125,875
21. $116,375
22. $106,875
23. $99,275
24. $91,675
25. $84,075
26. $76,475
27. $73,625
28. $70,775
29. $67,925
30. $65,075
31. $62,225
32. $59,375
33. $56,525
34. $54,150
35. $51,775
36. $49,400
37. $47,025
38. $45,125
39. $43,225
40. $41,325
41. $39,425
42. $37,525
43. $35,625
44. $33,725
45. $31,825
46. $29,925
47. $28,025
48. $26,505
49. $25,175
50. $24,415
51. $23,845
52. $23,275
53. $22,895
54. $22,515
55. $22,325
56. $22,135
57. $21,945
58. $21,755
59. $21,565
60. $21,375
61. $21,185
62. $20,995
63. $20,805
64. $20,615
65. $20,425