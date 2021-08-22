How much will the winner of The Northern Trust win in 2021

The PGA Tour is into its 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, but we’ll have to wait an extra day to find out the complete field of golfers headed to the BMW Championship next week. Tropical Storm Henri is hitting the tri-state area and the final round of The Northern Trust has been delayed until Monday. From there, the top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Owings Mills, MD for the BMW Championship.

The remaining golfers are playing for a shot at the $15 million TOUR Championship prize, but in the meantime, there is prize money to be had at The Northern Trust. The tournament as $9.5 million in prize money and the purse breakdown is topped by $1,710,000 to the tournament winner.

Through three rounds, Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm are tied for the tournament lead at -16. Erik van Rooyen is one shot back in third place and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are two shots back and tied for fourth place.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off what we saw last year at The Northern Trust.

1. $1,710,000

2. $1,035,500

3. $655,500

4. $465,500

5. $389,500

6. $344,375

7. $320,625

8. $296,875

9. $277,875

10. $258,875

11. $239,875

12. $220,875

13. $201,875

14. $182,875

15. $173,375

16. $163,875

17. $154,375

18. $144,875

19. $135,375

20. $125,875

21. $116,375

22. $106,875

23. $99,275

24. $91,675

25. $84,075

26. $76,475

27. $73,625

28. $70,775

29. $67,925

30. $65,075

31. $62,225

32. $59,375

33. $56,525

34. $54,150

35. $51,775

36. $49,400

37. $47,025

38. $45,125

39. $43,225

40. $41,325

41. $39,425

42. $37,525

43. $35,625

44. $33,725

45. $31,825

46. $29,925

47. $28,025

48. $26,505

49. $25,175

50. $24,415

51. $23,845

52. $23,275

53. $22,895

54. $22,515

55. $22,325

56. $22,135

57. $21,945

58. $21,755

59. $21,565

60. $21,375

61. $21,185

62. $20,995

63. $20,805

64. $20,615

65. $20,425