NXT Takeover 36: How to watch and what to watch for August PPV

If you thought that WWE’s big SummerSlam weekend was over, think again. Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the yellow brand will takeover as NXT Takeover 36 will come live from the WWE’s Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando.

Traditionally, Takeovers have come the night before marquee main roster pay-per-view events, so this is a departure from the norm. And with major changes to the NXT brand reportedly on the horizon, we’ll see how they’ll show out tonight.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, August 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads.

As usual with Takeovers, five matches will headline the main card with a pre-show match to kickstart the festivities beforehand. Four titles will be on the line, anchored by NXT enforcer Samoa Joe making his in-ring return to face NXT Champion Karrion Kross in what will probably be Kross’ last match on the brand before moving up to Monday Night Raw full time.

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzales and Dakota Kai will duke it out over the former’s NXT Women’s title and Ilja Dragunov will try to end the over two year reign of NXT UK Champion WALTER. And in the main event, former Undisputed Era members Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole will battle in a two-out-of-three falls match with the first being a regular singles bout, the second a street fight, and the third a steel cage if necessary. With Cole’s contract reportedly expiring after this weekend and him reportedly being caught between re-upping with WWE or jumping to AEW, this may be the last time we see him a WWE/NXT ring.

Free pool

DraftKings is offering a $10,000 prize pool for predictions on Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe and Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

Full NXT Takeover 36 card

Pre-show match - Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

Million Dollar Championship - L.A. Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes (with Ted DiBiase)

NXT UK Championship - WALTER (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship - Raquel Gonzales (c) vs. Dakota Kai

NXT Championship - Karrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) vs. Samoa Joe

Two-out of-three falls match- Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly