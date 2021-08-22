Titans HC Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he has tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Vrabel and the Titans just returned from a three-day joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vrabel is vaccinated, as all head coaches must be to do their jobs.

You can see Vrabel talking to Tom Brady in the photo below. There is no doubt that Vrabel, since he is vaccinated, was in close contact with multiple players and coaches without a mask.

Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/ndJSht1xE0 — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) August 18, 2021

The NFL has loosened COVID-19 restrictions for personnel, but it appears that maybe the testing policy of every 14-days for vaccinated individuals might need to be revised. COVID-19 is spiking in many areas of the country.

Personnel that are vaccinated and test positive, but are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. We’ll see how this plays out with close contacts, especially with any unvaccinated players after Vrabel goes through contact tracing, but for now there’s enough time before the season starts for his positive test to not effect the regular season.