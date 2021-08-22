Mike Vrabel on Julio Jones, “I don’t know if he’ll practice this week”

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Sunday that he isn’t sure if new wide receiver Julio Jones would practice this week, per Titans Insider.com’s Jim Wyatt. The future Hall of Fame receiver hasn’t practiced much this training camp as he deals with a leg issue. Details are scant, but earlier in August, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team would manage the veteran’s load this summer and into the regular season.

It’s difficult to know if Jones is truly hurting enough that he wouldn’t be able to play in a game at this point, but it would seem more likely that they’re just resting him and will ramp things up after this week. But we truly don’t know and he did miss a big chunk of time last season due to injuries. We know his fantasy football upside is great, even at this point in his career, but his injury concerns appear to be real.