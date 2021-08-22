 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OGC Nice vs. Marseille match temporarily halted as fans storm the pitch

A fan reportedly threw a bottle at Dimitri Payet’s head, leading to an exchange and fans storming the pitch.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-MARSEILLE
Marseille’s French defender William Saliba fights for the ball against Nice’s French forward Amine Gouiri during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France on August 22, 2021.
Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

UPDATE: Video is emerging showing the incident.

The Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Marseille was temporarily stopped due to fans taking the pitch in the middle of the contest.

According to multiple reports, a fan threw a bottle at Marseille’s Dimitri Payet in the middle of the game. Payet reportedly threw the bottle back into the crowd, leading to an exchange between fans and players and eventually, a mob storming the pitch. Nice held a 1-0 lead at the time courtesy of Kasper Dolberg’s goal in the 49th minute. The match eventually restarted.

Nice and Marseille were both considered long shots to win the league, according to opening odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Nice is currently third in the league standings after the victory. Marseille is in the middle of the table after its first loss of the season.

