OGC Nice vs. Marseille match temporarily halted as fans storm the pitch

UPDATE: Video is emerging showing the incident.

A real Malice in the Palace type situation at the French Riviera between Marseille and Nice.



Ugly scenes after Dimitri Payet got tagged in the face by stupid, moronic Nice fans. Ugly scenes. pic.twitter.com/uRrKS1Eupr — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) August 22, 2021

One of the Marseille staff ran on and lumped a Nice fan ffs pic.twitter.com/Vq0aq1rN1u — Pato (@jpaterson97) August 22, 2021

The Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Marseille was temporarily stopped due to fans taking the pitch in the middle of the contest.

Nice fans have run on to the pitch during the OGC Nice-Marseille match. pic.twitter.com/SJPs4x9Whk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 22, 2021

According to multiple reports, a fan threw a bottle at Marseille’s Dimitri Payet in the middle of the game. Payet reportedly threw the bottle back into the crowd, leading to an exchange between fans and players and eventually, a mob storming the pitch. Nice held a 1-0 lead at the time courtesy of Kasper Dolberg’s goal in the 49th minute. The match eventually restarted.

Nice and Marseille were both considered long shots to win the league, according to opening odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Nice is currently third in the league standings after the victory. Marseille is in the middle of the table after its first loss of the season.