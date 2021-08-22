 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Blaney wins NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

Ryan Blaney gave himself a boost coming down the home stretch of the regular season. We break down the NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford,takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR wrapped up its Michigan weekend on Sunday as Ryan Blaney won the FireKeepers Casino 400. Blaney beat out William Byron in the closest finish ever at Michigan International Speedway. Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Blaney entered race week tied for the tenth best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He opened at +1800 alongside Alex Bowman, who finished 16th on Sunday. Blaney was not in the top most bet drivers for the race, a list led by race favorite Kyle Larson. At one point on Friday, 20% of all bets were on Larson. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick all followed with at least 10% of total handle.

Elliott claimed Stage 1 of the race while Busch claimed Stage 2. Larson led the most laps with 70, followed by Elliott at 68. Blaney only led for eight total laps.

More From DraftKings Nation