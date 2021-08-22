Ryan Blaney wins NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

NASCAR wrapped up its Michigan weekend on Sunday as Ryan Blaney won the FireKeepers Casino 400. Blaney beat out William Byron in the closest finish ever at Michigan International Speedway. Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Take a look at the closest finish EVER at @MISpeedway that saw @Blaney win by .077! pic.twitter.com/Dtji5dFpOf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 22, 2021

Blaney entered race week tied for the tenth best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He opened at +1800 alongside Alex Bowman, who finished 16th on Sunday. Blaney was not in the top most bet drivers for the race, a list led by race favorite Kyle Larson. At one point on Friday, 20% of all bets were on Larson. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick all followed with at least 10% of total handle.

Elliott claimed Stage 1 of the race while Busch claimed Stage 2. Larson led the most laps with 70, followed by Elliott at 68. Blaney only led for eight total laps.