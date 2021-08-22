Trey Sermon to sit out Week 2 preseason game due to ankle injury

The San Francisco 49ers are about to play their second preseason game and they will be sitting a large number of starters and key role players. Notably, running backs Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon will both sit, leaving JaMycal Hasty and Wayne Gallman as the only active, healthy running backs.

Mostert is getting the game off as a veteran, while Sermon is dealing with an ankle issue, per Jennifer Chan. Sermon did not do team drills on Friday, per Cam Inman, so the team would appear to be taking their time with him. It’s not clear what kind of timetable he has for returning, but I imagine head coach Kyle Shanahan will get a question or two after the game.

The 49ers backfield is a messy one for fantasy football managers. Mostert would seem to be the starter, but the 49ers invested a third round pick in Sermon and he would appear to be an ideal fit for what Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner want out of their running backs. He’s the long-term answer, but for 2021, it’s not quite so simple. Mostert will go before him in re-draft leagues, but there’s value in grabbing Sermon a little later than Mostert if you can.