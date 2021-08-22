 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trey Sermon to sit out Week 2 preseason game due to ankle injury

The 49ers will be without their top two running backs for Week 2 of the preseason.

By David Fucillo
Trey Sermon #28 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are about to play their second preseason game and they will be sitting a large number of starters and key role players. Notably, running backs Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon will both sit, leaving JaMycal Hasty and Wayne Gallman as the only active, healthy running backs.

Mostert is getting the game off as a veteran, while Sermon is dealing with an ankle issue, per Jennifer Chan. Sermon did not do team drills on Friday, per Cam Inman, so the team would appear to be taking their time with him. It’s not clear what kind of timetable he has for returning, but I imagine head coach Kyle Shanahan will get a question or two after the game.

The 49ers backfield is a messy one for fantasy football managers. Mostert would seem to be the starter, but the 49ers invested a third round pick in Sermon and he would appear to be an ideal fit for what Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner want out of their running backs. He’s the long-term answer, but for 2021, it’s not quite so simple. Mostert will go before him in re-draft leagues, but there’s value in grabbing Sermon a little later than Mostert if you can.

