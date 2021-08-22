QB C.J. Stroud will start Ohio State’s first football game against Minnesota

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a decision at quarterback.

Head coach Ryan Day named C.J. Stroud as the team’s starter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the season opener. Stroud was Justin Fields’ backup last season. He beat out Jack Miller and Kyle McCord for the starting job.

The Buckeyes, once again, have high expectations this season. They are ranked No. 4 in the first poll of the year and are favored to win the Big Ten at -200 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Ohio State is +550 to win the national title and -225 to make the College Football Playoff.

Stroud played in one game last season. He had a 48-yard rushing touchdown in a 52-12 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, but did not throw any passes. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs early in the season. Stroud is tied for the fourth-best Heisman odds at +1200.