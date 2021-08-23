How did Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence perform in Week 2 of preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make noise with first-year head coach Urban Meyer, but it remains to be seen whether the team’s quarterback will be fan favorite Gardner Minshew or No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer has said it is an open competition, but only he knows how real the competition is.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints and how he performed during his reps.

Trevor Lawrence Week 2 preseason stats

14/23, 113 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 rush for 9 yards

Analysis

Lawrence looked sharp and made some great throws, but he was unable to lead a touchdown drive. The rookie also showed off his mobility, something the Jaguars will have to consider when evaluating both quarterbacks.

Lawrence didn’t do anything to push himself out of the starting quarterback conversation, but he wasn’t lighting the world on fire. Minshew still has an opportunity to prove himself here, but he’s the underdog at the moment.

Fantasy implications

Like all rookies, Lawrence would take time to become a fantasy star even if he wins the starting job. His mobility would be a huge asset for fantasy owners, given the lack of dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Lawrence would also be throwing the ball a lot given Jacksonville is likely to play from behind most of the season. The No. 1 overall pick is worth a roster spot and could be a streaming start option on bye weeks until he proves he’s a set-and-forget player.