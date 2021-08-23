Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill: How QB battle looks after Week 2 preseason game

The Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill quarterback competition looks to be about over, as Winston looked great while Hill, did not. Winston needed three possessions to score two touchdowns while Hill found the end zone on his sixth possession late in the third quarter.

Week 2 preseason reps, stats

James Winston: 9/10, 123 yards, two touchdowns

Taysom Hill: 11/20, 138 yards, one touchdown

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason?

Winston was nearly perfect through three possessions, ending two with long touchdown passes to wide receiver Marquez Callaway of 29 and and 43 yards. Hill was able to find the end zone on his sixth possession, but was inaccurate more often than not.

Winston came into this game with an apparent lead in the competition and his performance likely helped him extend that lead. Coach Sean Payton has said he’d like to name a starter before their final preseason game next week, so Hill doesn’t have another shot to impress after this poor showing.