Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, August 23rd

After an action-packed Sunday of MLB action, there’s a noticeable dip in the number of games to kickoff the work-week, with less than half of teams around the league in action. Still, even with the limited number of games, there are still solid opportunities here and there to capitalize on DFS Stacks.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, August 23rd.

Rafael Devers ($10,000)

Xander Bogaerts ($9,800)

Kyle Schwarber ($8,200)

The lone afternoon game on the slate today could prove to make big money for bettors today. While they have been on a bit of a downswing in the last week or so, the Red Sox have one of the best offenses in baseball. These three at the heart of the lineup tend to shine.

They’ll be facing off against Kolby Allard, who hasn’t had the best season. He’s sitting with a record of 3-10 with an ERA creeping up toward 5. He’s given up at least one home run in each of his last seven starts and allows about seven hits per every 6 innings tossed. These three hitters might not rack up RBIs or bombs today, but they should be able to string together some hits.

Frank Schwindel ($2,700)

Ian Happ ($4,100)

Matt Duffey ($2,600)

While these guys aren’t typically going to be the most amazing picks for a DFS stack, they might be a good play here. Their prices are astonishingly low and give you the ability to pick up a big named hitter or two on top of them.

While the Cubs have struggled this season, this could be a chance for them to get on track at the Friendly Confines. The Rockies will be throwing Antonio Senzatela on the hill. He’s got a record of 2-9 with an ERA coming close to the 5.00 mark. In his lone start against the Cubs this season he went just 4.2 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. So this group will certainly string together hits on him and probably get to the bullpen relatively early on in the night.

Jose Altuve ($5,500)

Michael Brantley ($4,000)

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

The Astros have one of the best hitting lineups in baseball overall this season. They’ve been in a bit of a funk, including last week when the Royals took three of four from them. Still, that could prove to be an advantage here.

Royals projected starter, Daniel Lynch, diced up Houston just under a week ago in his last start. He threw for seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run. While that’s impressive, but there’s a drawback there. When any hitter, especially hitters as dominant as the ones in Houston’s lineup can be, get a second crack at a pitcher in such a quick turnaround, it usually ends better for them. They’re not only studying film on the hurler but have that wealth of recent experience against him and can make adjustments off of that.

That might be a bit of a stretch, but there are only seven games today and this really is the third-best option for a DFS stack today.