Tracking MLB betting action for Monday, August 23rd

The slate is relatively small for MLB games on Monday, August 23rd, so sports bettors will need to get creative in identifying betting opportunities with just seven games to look through.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday night’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 23rd

Rangers ML (+260) vs. Red Sox

It’s generally a bad idea to take an underdog with this bad of odds, but the Texas Rangers are getting fantastic value against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Texas will start with Kolby Allard on the mound and while his season numbers are not great with a 3-10 record and 4.88 ERA, he has thrown the ball well in recent outings. In three starts in August, he has not allowed more than three runs in any of them and went at least six innings in all three. If he puts together a performance like that, there’s a high chance the Rangers pull off the upset.

Rangers vs. Red Sox U10 (-115)

For the same reasons listed above, we’re going with the under in this matchup. Allard is finding a groove on the mound with three straight quality starts, while the Red Sox will start with Nathan Eovald, who has allowed just three runs over 12 innings in his last two starts. Runs will be relatively hard to come by, and this is the highest run total of the night.

Astros O5.5 (+105)

The Houston Astros will start a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals, and they should find plenty of success at the plate on Monday night and reach at least six runs. Houston had a stretch of six runs or more until Sunday, but we’re betting they get back on track going up against starter Daniel Lynch, who has has pitched well recently but enters with a 5.12 ERA through eight starts in 2021.

Lance Lynn U5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn will have trouble reaching this strikeout total going up against the Toronto Blue Jays offense. He racked up at least six in four straight outings until his previous start, but Toronto will enter Monday’s game with the second fewest strikeouts as a team in all of baseball.

