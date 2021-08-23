How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the August 23rd episode

WWE SummerSlam brought several title changes and surprises on Saturday and we’ll see the first fallout from the major show when Monday Night Raw comes live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

We have a new Raw women’s champion, a new United States champion, new tag team champs, and controversy surrounding the aftermath of the WWE championship match.

Date: Monday, August 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

Charlotte Flair captured the Raw Women’s Championship for the umpteenth time on Saturday, making now former champ Nikki A.S.H. submit in a hard fought triple-threat match that also included Rhea Ripley. The question once again becomes who will step to the Queen as we now set our sites towards Extreme Rules in September.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against Goldberg in Las Vegas via ref stoppage after the former WCW legend’s knee gave out on him. The story was what happened after the match when Lashley put Goldberg’s 15-year-old son Gage in the Hurt Lock. A rematch is bound to happen at some point in the near future but for now, we’ll see how Lashley and MVP explain their actions from Saturday.

On other title fronts, the team of Randy Orton and Riddle, or “RKBro” won the Raw Tag Team Championship belts from AJ Styles and Omos. With the RKBro era underway, we’ll see who steps to them first. Also, Damian Priest won his first main roster title in the WWE by defeating United States Champion Sheamus for his belt. Given Raw’s penchant for running rematch after rematch, we’ll probably see these two lock horns again.