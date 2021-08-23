UConn vs. Fresno State odds heading into game week

The second game of college football’s Week 0 will feature the Fresno State Bulldogs as heavy favorites against a UConn Huskies team that was among the few programs that opted out of the season in 2020.

UConn did not take the field last season during the COVID-19 impacted college football season, and this is a program that has seen a steep decline in recent years as they now operate as an FBS independent. Randy Edsall has his work cut out for him as he heads into his fourth full season as the head coach.

Fresno State has a ton of returning production from last season where the Bulldogs finished with a 3-3 record. They should have expectations to be a bowl team as second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer had a much more normal offseason than he did in Year 1 with his new program.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -27.5 (61% handle, 36% bets)

Total: 62.5 (52% of handle, 17% of bets)

Moneyline: UConn +1800, Fresno State -4500 (26% of handle, 75% of bets)

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Fresno State -25.5

Opening Total: 62.5

Key Injuries

UConn

WR Matt Drayton is out for the season with a knee injury.

Fresno State

No injuries have been reported for Fresno State heading into Saturday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.