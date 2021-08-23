Hawai’i vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

The UCLA Bruins have gotten plenty of preseason buzz heading into their season opener against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, which should be a bowl team in 2021.

Hawai’i finished with a 5-4 record in 2020 in the first season under Todd Graham, and they return just abut everybody on the defensive side of the ball. One of the question marks looking back to last season is how to judge a team with a first-year head coach without much preparation time during the 2020 offseason due to the pandemic, so we’ll get a better sense of what the Rainbow Warriors are this season.

UCLA has an exciting Week 1 matchup against the LSU Tigers, so hopefully they will not be looking past Hawai’i on Saturday. If Dorian Thompson-Robinson can develop more as a passer, the Bruins could contend for the Pac-12 South for a program that has a strong sense of optimism heading into the fourth season under Chip Kelly.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -17 (74% of action, 62% of bets)

Total: 68 (Over 4% of action, 25% of bets)

Moneyline: Hawai’i +600, UCLA -900 (85% of handle, 94% of bets)

Line Movement

Opening Spread: UCLA -14

Opening Total: 69.5

Key Injuries

Hawai’i

LB Jeremiah Pritchard is out indefinitely with injuries suffered in a car accident.

UCLA

WR Delon Hurt is out due to a suspension.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is probable with an undisclosed injury.

C Sam Marrazzo is questionable with a leg injury.

