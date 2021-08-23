UTEP vs. New Mexico State odds heading into game week

The final FBS vs. FBS game on the Week 0 schedule will feature the UTEP Miners heading on the road to visit the New Mexico State Aggies to close out the night.

UTEP finished with a 3-5 record in 2020, though two of the victories came against FCS opponents. The Miners appear likely to struggle through another tough season with just one conference win over the last four years, so they’ll need to take advantage of any game they’re favored in.

New Mexico State was among the few programs to opt out of the fall 2020 season, though the Aggies played twice in the spring. New Mexico is projected to be among the weaker teams among the 130 programs competing in FBS football, but they brought in a number of transfers at key skill positions that could result in a couple wins this season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTEP -9 (97% of handle, 67% of bets)

Total: 54.5 (Over 37% of handle, 30% of bets)

Moneyline: UTEP -335 (79% of handle, 78% of bets), New Mexico State +260

Line Movement

Opening Spread: UTEP -8

Opening Total: 57.5

Key Injuries

UTEP

There have been no reported injuries for UTEP.

New Mexico State

There have been no reported injuries for New Mexico State.

