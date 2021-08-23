UPDATE: Brown was at practice today without any support for his knees. He will likely continue to be given time off to keep his knees rested, but he appears good to go to start the season.

A.J. Brown practicing with naked knees after @AdamSchefter reported he was working through a knee injury #Titans pic.twitter.com/mJrkToRg5Z — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 23, 2021

The Tennessee Titans have seen very little from their two best receivers this training camp, as A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are both dealing with injuries. We aren’t exactly sure what those injuries are, but they both appear to be knee injuries of some sort. We have been informed that Brown will be ready for the season opener in just under three weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Titans’ WR A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season despite a knee injury that recently has sidelined him during recent practices, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2021

That’s good news, but it would be good to see him get some practice in. Both Brown and Jones dealt with lower body injuries last season with Jones missing the most time. Brown had surgeries in both knees this offseason and missed many practices with knee injuries last year. It makes sense to worry about him lasting a whole 17 games in 2021, but the team will again manage his practice reps and give him the best shot at playing each week.

If Brown or Jones misses time, the healthier receiver will be a fantasy beast. Down the depth chart there isn’t all that much upside for fantasy, but Josh Reynolds would likely be next in line for WR1 duties.