Ryan Blaney makes a move in projected NASCAR playoff lead after FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR wrapped up its Michigan weekend on Sunday and is headed to Daytona this coming weekend for the final race of the Cup Series regular season. Ryan Blaney won the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, securing the closest win in Michigan International Speedway history. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Blaney’s win helped him make the biggest move this week in the Cup Series playoff standings. His position in the top 16 was secure, but this moves him into a projected tie for fifth place. There are no changes in the 16 drivers projected to earn spots in the playoff that opens in two weeks at Darlington.

Kyle Larson remains securely in first place, which is no surprise given his series-leading five race wins and 12 stage wins. He’s on a roll this season and seems a strong bet to win the season-ending points championship.

Here’s what the top 16 looks like with current projected playoff points:

Kyle Larson: 2052 Martin Truex, Jr: 2025 Kyle Busch: 2023 Chase Elliott: 2018 Ryan Blaney: 2018 Alex Bowman: 2015 William Byron: 2015 Denny Hamlin: 2015 Joey Logano: 2012 Brad Keselowski: 2008 Kurt Busch: 2008 Christopher Bell: 2005 Michael Mcdowell: 2005 Aric Almirola: 2005 Tyler Reddick: 2003 Kevin Harvick: 2002

Outside looking in: Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ross Chastain