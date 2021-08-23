Opening odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

The boxing world gets one of its more high profile fights on August 29th, even if it involves a fighter entering his fourth career professional bout facing a fighter making his pro boxing debut.

That’s right, it’s the next Jake Paul fight! The YouTube personality* will make his fourth appearance in the ring to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the latter’s first pro boxing match.

*Until he fights someone not making their pro boxing debut, we’ll continue referring to Paul as a YouTube personality rather than a pro boxer.

Paul has opened as a -180 at DraftKings Sportsbook in Colorado while Woodley is a +150 underdog. Woodley is easily the best fighter Paul has faced in his early pro boxing career, but that’s in part because the bar has been so low. Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion. The next closest talent would be Paul’s last fight against Ben Askren, who fought three times as a welterweight in UFC, and won a title in ONE Championship. Paul was as much as a -177 favorite against Askren before the line settled at -167.

Current odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul: -180

Tyron Woodley: +150

