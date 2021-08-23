Odds and bet splits for Week 0 of college football

For fans of The Best Sport, the long summer is finally over. Welcome back to college football.

There are five games on Saturday, August 28th to whet the appetite ahead of the traditional Labor Day weekend opening of the season. Why only five? Each of these games has a team that’s playing Hawai’i at some point this season, or is actually Hawai’i.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Hawai’i Exemption here’s a good explainer, but the rule is in place so teams have an incentive to travel to the islands midseason. Teams that play at Hawai’i each season can start a week earlier, and also play 13 games in a season.

This season’s Week 0 has some matchups that fans should find compelling, but none more than the Nebraska Cornhuskers opening up Big Ten play against the Illinois Fighting Illini. It’s been a mess in Lincoln with news of an NCAA investigation for violations related to practice time and hours limits during COVID-19 breaking late last week. Scott Frost entered 2021 with one of the hottest seats in college football, and this only turned up the pressure.

And Hawai’i opens in the Rose Bowl against UCLA, which should start the Heisman Trophy campaign for Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Right now DTR is +6000 to win the trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, and many are looking for this to be the season the senior quarterback puts it all together. He’s started games in all four seasons in Los Angeles, and has thrown for 40 touchdowns against 20 interceptions in his career with seven rushing scores as well.

Here are the odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 0 of NCAA college football:

Week 0 College Football Data Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Nebraska -7 42% 49% Over 55.0 14% 35% -255 68% 85% Illinois +7 58% 51% Under 55.0 86% 65% +205 32% 15% UConn +27.5 39% 64% Over 62.5 52% 17% +1800 74% 25% Fresno State -27.5 61% 36% Under 62.5 48% 83% -4500 26% 75% Hawaii +17 26% 38% Over 68.0 4% 25% +600 15% 6% UCLA -17 74% 62% Under 68.0 96% 75% -900 85% 94% UTEP -9 97% 67% Over 54.5 37% 30% -335 79% 78% New Mexico State +9 3% 33% Under 54.5 63% 70% +260 21% 22%

