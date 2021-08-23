Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb placed on COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been placed into COVID-19 protocols, per a team announcement. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins were placed into protocols just before their preseason game last week against the Texans and now Lamb, and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu have entered protocol.

The team has moved to virtual meetings out of caution. Vaccinated players who test positive can return after two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine away from the team for at least 10 days.

Lamb is fully vaccinated per Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins. That is good news for the team as they ramp up toward their Thursday night season opener against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lamb has looked great this summer by all accounts and Amari Cooper has been slowed down by offseason surgery. Lamb is very much in a position to prove himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver early in the season.