Who has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs second round tournament, the BMW Championship

It took a day longer than expected, but The Northern Trust is officially a wrap. Tony Finau won the tournament on the first hole of a playoff, outlasting Cameron Smith to win his first tournament since 2016. Fittingly, he won that tournament on a playoff as well.
This tournament was the first of the three that make up the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs. The Northern Trust features the top 125 golfers in FedExCup points, the BMW Championship follows with the top 70, and then the TOUR Championship closes the season with the top 30 golfers.
Finau made a big move with his tourney win, climbing from No. 23 to a projected No. 1 thanks to a 2,000-point gain with the tourney win. Smith climbed from No. 16 to a projected No. 3 with the win.
Below is a list of the 70 golfers projected to advance from The Northern Trust to next weekend’s BMW Championship. The most notable move is Phil Mickelson who missed the cut and slipped down to No. 70. He just barely remains alive for another weekend. Collin Morikawa entered The Northern Trust as the No. 1 player in the world, but he slipped to No. 6 after missing the cut.
Here is your full list of projected qualifiers for the 2021 BMW Championship.
2021 FedExCup Playoffs — Qualifiers for BMW Championship
|Projected
|Golfer
|Projected point total
|Projected
|Golfer
|Projected point total
|1
|Tony Finau
|3348.143
|2
|Jon Rahm
|2763.261
|3
|Cameron Smith
|2738.521
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|2301.553
|5
|Justin Thomas
|2218.38
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|2170.958
|7
|Jordan Spieth
|2150.08
|8
|Harris English
|2117.864
|9
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1989.303
|10
|Abraham Ancer
|1940.905
|11
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1877.488
|12
|Sam Burns
|1873.854
|13
|Xander Schauffele
|1819.449
|14
|Viktor Hovland
|1763.373
|15
|Brooks Koepka
|1640.596
|16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1640.316
|17
|Jason Kokrak
|1631.037
|18
|Kevin Na
|1627.824
|19
|Stewart Cink
|1597.901
|20
|Corey Conners
|1531.732
|21
|Joaquin Niemann
|1523.346
|22
|Dustin Johnson
|1509.884
|23
|Daniel Berger
|1464.356
|24
|Scottie Scheffler
|1455.54
|25
|Sungjae Im
|1381.419
|26
|Patrick Reed
|1380.819
|27
|Billy Horschel
|1371.185
|28
|Rory McIlroy
|1337.814
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|1279.675
|30
|Max Homa
|1252.209
|31
|Kevin Kisner
|1199.895
|32
|Keegan Bradley
|1186.626
|33
|Si Woo Kim
|1186.565
|34
|Cameron Tringale
|1139.055
|35
|Marc Leishman
|1135.249
|36
|Cam Davis
|1131.245
|37
|K.H. Lee
|1096.211
|38
|Carlos Ortiz
|1076.003
|39
|Brian Harman
|1062.283
|40
|Hudson Swafford
|1049.317
|41
|Lucas Glover
|1043.568
|42
|Matt Jones
|1033.457
|43
|Alex Noren
|1026.501
|44
|Sergio Garcia
|1019.693
|45
|Erik van Rooyen
|1007.674
|46
|Lee Westwood
|988.173
|47
|Shane Lowry
|972.808
|48
|Tom Hoge
|962.112
|49
|Cameron Champ
|960.16
|50
|Russell Henley
|959.028
|51
|Branden Grace
|954.856
|52
|Webb Simpson
|952.215
|53
|Maverick McNealy
|950.509
|54
|Paul Casey
|947.134
|55
|Emiliano Grillo
|919.857
|56
|Harold Varner III
|919.353
|57
|Robert Streb
|905.653
|58
|Aaron Wise
|893.904
|59
|Sebastián Muñoz
|892.678
|60
|Chris Kirk
|873.842
|61
|Jhonattan Vegas
|866.059
|62
|Charl Schwartzel
|856.678
|63
|Keith Mitchell
|852.122
|64
|Kevin Streelman
|851.786
|65
|Mackenzie Hughes
|840.358
|66
|Patton Kizzire
|821.979
|67
|Talor Gooch
|817.957
|68
|Ryan Palmer
|812.003
|69
|Harry Higgs
|810.432
|70
|Phil Mickelson
|790.579