Who has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs second round tournament, the BMW Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs field is moving into the second round. We break down who is projected to qualify for the BMW Championship.

By David Fucillo
Tony Finau of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning in a playoff during the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 23, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It took a day longer than expected, but The Northern Trust is officially a wrap. Tony Finau won the tournament on the first hole of a playoff, outlasting Cameron Smith to win his first tournament since 2016. Fittingly, he won that tournament on a playoff as well.

This tournament was the first of the three that make up the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs. The Northern Trust features the top 125 golfers in FedExCup points, the BMW Championship follows with the top 70, and then the TOUR Championship closes the season with the top 30 golfers.

Finau made a big move with his tourney win, climbing from No. 23 to a projected No. 1 thanks to a 2,000-point gain with the tourney win. Smith climbed from No. 16 to a projected No. 3 with the win.

Below is a list of the 70 golfers projected to advance from The Northern Trust to next weekend’s BMW Championship. The most notable move is Phil Mickelson who missed the cut and slipped down to No. 70. He just barely remains alive for another weekend. Collin Morikawa entered The Northern Trust as the No. 1 player in the world, but he slipped to No. 6 after missing the cut.

Here is your full list of projected qualifiers for the 2021 BMW Championship.

2021 FedExCup Playoffs — Qualifiers for BMW Championship

Projected Golfer Projected point total
Projected Golfer Projected point total
1 Tony Finau 3348.143
2 Jon Rahm 2763.261
3 Cameron Smith 2738.521
4 Patrick Cantlay 2301.553
5 Justin Thomas 2218.38
6 Collin Morikawa 2170.958
7 Jordan Spieth 2150.08
8 Harris English 2117.864
9 Bryson DeChambeau 1989.303
10 Abraham Ancer 1940.905
11 Louis Oosthuizen 1877.488
12 Sam Burns 1873.854
13 Xander Schauffele 1819.449
14 Viktor Hovland 1763.373
15 Brooks Koepka 1640.596
16 Hideki Matsuyama 1640.316
17 Jason Kokrak 1631.037
18 Kevin Na 1627.824
19 Stewart Cink 1597.901
20 Corey Conners 1531.732
21 Joaquin Niemann 1523.346
22 Dustin Johnson 1509.884
23 Daniel Berger 1464.356
24 Scottie Scheffler 1455.54
25 Sungjae Im 1381.419
26 Patrick Reed 1380.819
27 Billy Horschel 1371.185
28 Rory McIlroy 1337.814
29 Charley Hoffman 1279.675
30 Max Homa 1252.209
31 Kevin Kisner 1199.895
32 Keegan Bradley 1186.626
33 Si Woo Kim 1186.565
34 Cameron Tringale 1139.055
35 Marc Leishman 1135.249
36 Cam Davis 1131.245
37 K.H. Lee 1096.211
38 Carlos Ortiz 1076.003
39 Brian Harman 1062.283
40 Hudson Swafford 1049.317
41 Lucas Glover 1043.568
42 Matt Jones 1033.457
43 Alex Noren 1026.501
44 Sergio Garcia 1019.693
45 Erik van Rooyen 1007.674
46 Lee Westwood 988.173
47 Shane Lowry 972.808
48 Tom Hoge 962.112
49 Cameron Champ 960.16
50 Russell Henley 959.028
51 Branden Grace 954.856
52 Webb Simpson 952.215
53 Maverick McNealy 950.509
54 Paul Casey 947.134
55 Emiliano Grillo 919.857
56 Harold Varner III 919.353
57 Robert Streb 905.653
58 Aaron Wise 893.904
59 Sebastián Muñoz 892.678
60 Chris Kirk 873.842
61 Jhonattan Vegas 866.059
62 Charl Schwartzel 856.678
63 Keith Mitchell 852.122
64 Kevin Streelman 851.786
65 Mackenzie Hughes 840.358
66 Patton Kizzire 821.979
67 Talor Gooch 817.957
68 Ryan Palmer 812.003
69 Harry Higgs 810.432
70 Phil Mickelson 790.579

