Who has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs second round tournament, the BMW Championship

It took a day longer than expected, but The Northern Trust is officially a wrap. Tony Finau won the tournament on the first hole of a playoff, outlasting Cameron Smith to win his first tournament since 2016. Fittingly, he won that tournament on a playoff as well.

This tournament was the first of the three that make up the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs. The Northern Trust features the top 125 golfers in FedExCup points, the BMW Championship follows with the top 70, and then the TOUR Championship closes the season with the top 30 golfers.

Finau made a big move with his tourney win, climbing from No. 23 to a projected No. 1 thanks to a 2,000-point gain with the tourney win. Smith climbed from No. 16 to a projected No. 3 with the win.

Below is a list of the 70 golfers projected to advance from The Northern Trust to next weekend’s BMW Championship. The most notable move is Phil Mickelson who missed the cut and slipped down to No. 70. He just barely remains alive for another weekend. Collin Morikawa entered The Northern Trust as the No. 1 player in the world, but he slipped to No. 6 after missing the cut.

Here is your full list of projected qualifiers for the 2021 BMW Championship.