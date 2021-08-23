Tony Finau wins The Northern Trust on first playoff hole

The PGA Tour wrapped up the first round of its three-tournament FedExCup Playoffs in thrilling fashion on Monday after a Sunday rain postponement. Tony Finau won a playoff over Cameron Smith, securing a par on the first playoff hole at No. 18.

Finau was slow out of the gate on Monday with two birdies and a bogey on the front nine. However, he caught fire at No. 12, putting up birdie-eagle-birdie on three straight holes. He added a birdie on 16 to secure the regulation tie. Smith overcome a front-nine double bogey with four birdies across the back nine to get into the playoff, but came up short in the playoff and finished second.

Finau opened the tournament at +5500 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Smith was installed at +4000. Tournament favorite Jon Rahm opened at +800. He was in contention all weekend, but a pair of bogeys on 15 and 18 sank his chances and he finished two shots back of the playoff, in third place.

The tournament had to postpone the final round due to Tropical Storm Henri and wrapped up play on Monday. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs points standings will now advance to play in the BMW Championship next weekend at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD.