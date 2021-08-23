Darrell Henderson avoids major injury with thumb sprain

UPDATE:

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson, who left practice early with a thumb injury, did not suffer a major injury, source said. Just a slight sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Los Angeles Rams starting running back Darrell Henderson suffered a thumb injury at practice on Monday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. The extent of the injury is still unknown.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson injured his thumb during practice. "I'm not sure," Sean McVay said after practice when asked about his status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 23, 2021

The Rams have already lost starting running back Cam Akers to an Achilles injury, so any extended absence for Henderson would be adding injury to injury. A thumb injury isn’t likely to be as long term as an Achilles injury, but we’ll just have to wait for more information.

If Henderson is to miss extended time, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk appear to be in a competition for the No. 2 running back spot. Jones has been the No. 2 for most of camp, but the last preseason game showed that Funk is in the competition.

Hopefully we’ll get an update soon on the extent of Henderson’s injury. If he is still available for Week 1, he remains a back in a good system who should see a big workload for fantasy football.