Darrell Henderson avoids major injury with thumb sprain

By Chet Gresham Updated
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr.(27) gestures during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE:

Los Angeles Rams starting running back Darrell Henderson suffered a thumb injury at practice on Monday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. The extent of the injury is still unknown.

The Rams have already lost starting running back Cam Akers to an Achilles injury, so any extended absence for Henderson would be adding injury to injury. A thumb injury isn’t likely to be as long term as an Achilles injury, but we’ll just have to wait for more information.

If Henderson is to miss extended time, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk appear to be in a competition for the No. 2 running back spot. Jones has been the No. 2 for most of camp, but the last preseason game showed that Funk is in the competition.

Hopefully we’ll get an update soon on the extent of Henderson’s injury. If he is still available for Week 1, he remains a back in a good system who should see a big workload for fantasy football.

