New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman left the Saints Monday night game with an apparent foot/ankle injury, per Nick Underhill. The extent of the injury is unknown and Trautman was seen standing on the sideline before the cart took him back to the locker room.

Juwan Johnson and Nick Vannett have been pushing Trautman for playing time this off season, so any missed time from Trautman could hurt his chances to be the no-doubt lead at the tight end position.