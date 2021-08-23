Travis Etienne out “indefinitely” with mid-foot sprain

UPDATE: Etienne’s injury was worse than hoped. There is no timetable yet for his return, but it appears he could miss enough time to hinder his availability for the regular season. James Robinson would likely get a fantasy football boost in his absence.

Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain Monday night at New Orleans, per source. It’s expected to sideline him indefinitely and require further testing. https://t.co/Wd2EOBVMqP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be without a key weapon indefinitely.

Running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the preseason. The team said he is questionable to return. Etienne was slated to be the top running back in the backfield, given his first-round draft status and connection with QB Trevor Lawrence from Clemson.

James Robinson and Carlos Hyde will be the top running backs to get opportunities if Etienne misses extended time. Robinson was the lead back to begin the contest against the Saints and Hyde played after him, meaning Etienne may have already been behind both players. Head coach Urban Meyer has deemed almost every position in Jacksonville as an open competition, so it’s hard to tell if this is real or theatrics on the part of the coach.

The Jaguars are +600 to win the AFC South according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts them behind the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in the eyes of the oddsmakers.