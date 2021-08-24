Full list of tee times for round 1 of BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to Owings Mills, MD for the second tournament on the FedExCup Playoffs slate. The top 70 remaining golfers will square off at the BMW Championship with the top 30 at the end in FedExCup points advancing to the season-ending TOUR Championship next week.
Tony Finau won The Northern Trust last week and enters this weekend ranked No. 1 in the world. He climbed 23 spots thanks to the win and now sits ahead of a top five that includes Jon Rahm, last week’s runner-up Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. Collin Morikawa dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 after missing the cut last week.
A year ago, Rahm won the BMW Championship in a playoff against Dustin Johnson. Rahm enters as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550 to win. He’s followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600), and Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa (both +1800).
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Thursday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 BMW Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday including the following trios and tee times:
10:57 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
11:21 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
1:31 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
1:43 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
2021 BMW Championship, first round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:40 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Streelman
|9:52 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Robert Streb
|Aaron Wise
|10:04 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Tom Hoge
|Cameron Champ
|10:16 AM
|Russell Henley
|Branden Grace
|Webb Simpson
|10:28 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Daniel Berger
|Scottie Scheffler
|10:40 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Joaquin Niemann
|10:57 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Viktor Hovland
|Brooks Koepka
|11:09 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Sam Burns
|11:21 AM
|Tony Finau
|Jon Rahm
|Cameron Smith
|11:33 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Max Homa
|Kevin Kisner
|11:45 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Si Woo Kim
|Cameron Tringale
|11:57 AM
|Ryan Palmer
|Harry Higgs
|Phil Mickelson
|12:14 PM
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Chris Kirk
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:26 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Paul Casey
|Emiliano Grillo
|12:38 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Matt Jones
|Alex Noren
|12:50 PM
|Carlos Ortiz
|Brian Harman
|Hudson Swafford
|1:02 PM
|Marc Leishman
|Cam Davis
|K.H. Lee
|1:14 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jason Kokrak
|Kevin Na
|1:31 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Harris English
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1:43 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Justin Thomas
|Collin Morikawa
|1:55 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Billy Horschel
|Rory McIlroy
|2:07 PM
|Sergio Garcia
|Erik van Rooyen
|Lee Westwood
|2:19 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patton Kizzire
|Talor Gooch
|9:15 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Jim Herman
|Wade Ormsby
|9:15 AM
|K.H. Lee
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Robert Streb
|9:26 AM
|Lucas Herbert
|Cameron Champ
|Martin Laird
|9:26 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Phil Mickelson
|Adam Scott
|9:37 AM
|Paul Casey
|Kevin Na
|Carlos Ortiz
|9:37 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Patrick Cantlay
|Viktor Hovland
|9:48 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Ryan Palmer
|Matthew Wolff
|9:48 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Cameron Smith
|9:59 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Corey Conners
|Stewart Cink
|9:59 AM
|Brooks Koepka
|Jordan Spieth
|Rory McIlroy
|10:10 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Sungjae Im
|Matt Jones
|10:10 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Marc Leishman
|10:21 AM
|Brian Harman
|Aaron Rai
|Brad Kennedy
|10:21 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Victor Perez
|Min Woo Lee
|10:32 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Patrick Reed
|Billy Horschel
|10:32 AM
|Robert MacIntyre
|Lucas Glover
|Wilco Nienaber
|10:43 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Harris English
|Hideki Matsuyama
|10:43 AM
|Garrick Higgo
|Kevin Kisner
|Sergio Garcia
|10:54 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|Justin Rose
|10:54 AM
|Max Homa
|Ian Poulter
|Cam Davis
|11:05 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Lee Westwood
|Shane Lowry
|11:05 AM
|Tony Finau
|Joaquin Niemann
|Sam Burns