Full list of tee times for round 1 of BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to Owings Mills, MD for the second tournament on the FedExCup Playoffs slate. The top 70 remaining golfers will square off at the BMW Championship with the top 30 at the end in FedExCup points advancing to the season-ending TOUR Championship next week.

Tony Finau won The Northern Trust last week and enters this weekend ranked No. 1 in the world. He climbed 23 spots thanks to the win and now sits ahead of a top five that includes Jon Rahm, last week’s runner-up Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. Collin Morikawa dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 after missing the cut last week.

A year ago, Rahm won the BMW Championship in a playoff against Dustin Johnson. Rahm enters as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550 to win. He’s followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600), and Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa (both +1800).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Thursday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 BMW Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday including the following trios and tee times:

10:57 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

11:21 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

1:31 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1:43 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa