 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for round 1 of BMW Championship

The 2021 BMW Championship tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to nearly chipping in on the 18th green during the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart Golf Club on July 9, 2017 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed to Owings Mills, MD for the second tournament on the FedExCup Playoffs slate. The top 70 remaining golfers will square off at the BMW Championship with the top 30 at the end in FedExCup points advancing to the season-ending TOUR Championship next week.

Tony Finau won The Northern Trust last week and enters this weekend ranked No. 1 in the world. He climbed 23 spots thanks to the win and now sits ahead of a top five that includes Jon Rahm, last week’s runner-up Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas. Collin Morikawa dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 after missing the cut last week.

A year ago, Rahm won the BMW Championship in a playoff against Dustin Johnson. Rahm enters as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550 to win. He’s followed by Xander Schauffele (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600), and Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa (both +1800).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Thursday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 BMW Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday including the following trios and tee times:

10:57 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
11:21 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
1:31 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
1:43 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

2021 BMW Championship, first round tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:40 AM Charl Schwartzel Keith Mitchell Kevin Streelman
9:52 AM Harold Varner III Robert Streb Aaron Wise
10:04 AM Shane Lowry Tom Hoge Cameron Champ
10:16 AM Russell Henley Branden Grace Webb Simpson
10:28 AM Dustin Johnson Daniel Berger Scottie Scheffler
10:40 AM Stewart Cink Corey Conners Joaquin Niemann
10:57 AM Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Brooks Koepka
11:09 AM Abraham Ancer Louis Oosthuizen Sam Burns
11:21 AM Tony Finau Jon Rahm Cameron Smith
11:33 AM Charley Hoffman Max Homa Kevin Kisner
11:45 AM Keegan Bradley Si Woo Kim Cameron Tringale
11:57 AM Ryan Palmer Harry Higgs Phil Mickelson
12:14 PM Sebastián Muñoz Chris Kirk Jhonattan Vegas
12:26 PM Maverick McNealy Paul Casey Emiliano Grillo
12:38 PM Lucas Glover Matt Jones Alex Noren
12:50 PM Carlos Ortiz Brian Harman Hudson Swafford
1:02 PM Marc Leishman Cam Davis K.H. Lee
1:14 PM Hideki Matsuyama Jason Kokrak Kevin Na
1:31 PM Jordan Spieth Harris English Bryson DeChambeau
1:43 PM Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa
1:55 PM Sungjae Im Billy Horschel Rory McIlroy
2:07 PM Sergio Garcia Erik van Rooyen Lee Westwood
2:19 PM Mackenzie Hughes Patton Kizzire Talor Gooch
9:15 AM Si Woo Kim Jim Herman Wade Ormsby
9:15 AM K.H. Lee Ryosuke Kinoshita Robert Streb
9:26 AM Lucas Herbert Cameron Champ Martin Laird
9:26 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Phil Mickelson Adam Scott
9:37 AM Paul Casey Kevin Na Carlos Ortiz
9:37 AM Louis Oosthuizen Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland
9:48 AM Abraham Ancer Ryan Palmer Matthew Wolff
9:48 AM Dustin Johnson Bryson DeChambeau Cameron Smith
9:59 AM Scottie Scheffler Corey Conners Stewart Cink
9:59 AM Brooks Koepka Jordan Spieth Rory McIlroy
10:10 AM Jason Kokrak Sungjae Im Matt Jones
10:10 AM Daniel Berger Tommy Fleetwood Marc Leishman
10:21 AM Brian Harman Aaron Rai Brad Kennedy
10:21 AM Will Zalatoris Victor Perez Min Woo Lee
10:32 AM Tyrrell Hatton Patrick Reed Billy Horschel
10:32 AM Robert MacIntyre Lucas Glover Wilco Nienaber
10:43 AM Collin Morikawa Harris English Hideki Matsuyama
10:43 AM Garrick Higgo Kevin Kisner Sergio Garcia
10:54 AM Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas Justin Rose
10:54 AM Max Homa Ian Poulter Cam Davis
11:05 AM Webb Simpson Lee Westwood Shane Lowry
11:05 AM Tony Finau Joaquin Niemann Sam Burns

More From DraftKings Nation