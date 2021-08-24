Champions League odds, picks: Predicting who will win Europe’s top club competition in 2021-22 season

The Champions League brings the biggest teams from the domestic circuit together to create Europe’s top club competition. UEFA had to push back against the European Super League concept in order to maintain the appeal of the Champions League, ultimately preventing the breakaway ESL from happening. Chelsea will look for a second consecutive UCL crown while co-favorites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are still seeking a maiden title.

The draw for the group stage is scheduled for Thursday, August 26 at noon ET. Here’s a look at Champions League odds for the 2021-22 season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorites

Manchester City (+300) and PSG (+340)

Both clubs are obsessively chasing this title, spending big bucks on the world’s best players to improve their chances at winning. PSG added Lionel Messi recently after La Liga voided the Barcelona legend’s contract, but Manchester City is still the slight favorite despite falling short in this competition consistently. After losing last year’s final to Chelsea, this could be Manchester City’s time to finally lift the Champions League trophy.

The other contenders (Tier 1)

The German powerhouse lifted the trophy over PSG in 2019-20 and is a consistent threat if Robert Lewandowski remains healthy. Liverpool should bounce back from a tough 2020-21 campaign and has a great attacking trio with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Chelsea is the defending champion and should be a factor again. The Blues added Romelu Lukaku to a dynamic attack, but the biggest advantage for this club is its toughness in defense.

The other contenders (Tier 2)

Manchester United, on paper, is superior to the other squads in this group. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba stack up well among the best attacks in the world. Real Madrid will be a contender due to a menacing defense, but will the young players be able to deliver in big moments? Juventus has Cristiano Ronaldo, but always seems to fall short of expectations and succumb under pressure. Barcelona just lost Messi and will need some time to recover.

Best bet to win league: PSG (+340)

City is slightly ahead on odds, but PSG arguably has more talent. Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar form arguably the greatest attacking trio in history and should be unstoppable. The French giants also have a solid defensive structure with Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. This team is the real deal.

