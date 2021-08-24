Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, August 24th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 14 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, August 24th.

Twins vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Xander Bogaerts ($5,600)

J.D. Martinez ($5,200)

Kike Hernadez ($4,900)

We are going to start off tonight’s main slate with the Boston Red Sox, who are opening up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox are coming off an exciting extra innings win over the Texas Rangers Monday, thanks to a grand slam from Travis Shaw.

Boston will be going up against Twins starting pitcher Griffin Jax, who is 3-1 but has an ERA of 5.11 through 10 games (6 starts) this season. Jax has a 5.01 ERA on the road and struggled against right-handed hitters allowing them to hit .274. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is one of the must starts for this team stack as he’s hitting .305 against right-handed pitching this season.

Nationals vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET

Juan Soto ($5,400)

Josh Bell ($4,000)

Alcides Escobar ($3,700)

The Nationals are going to be our second DFS team stack and maybe one of our cheaper options for tonight’s slate. Washington will be facing Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, who has struggled since arriving in Miami last month. Luzardo has a 9.31 ERA and allowed opponents to hit .338 at the plate.

Juan Soto is an obvious must add for the Nationals’ team stack, but Alcides Escobar could be a solid play. In his last five games, Escobar is averaging 8.4 FPPG with 2 doubles, and 5 runs scored.

Angels vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Cedric Mullins ($4,500)

Trey Mancini ($4,300)

Ramon Urias ($2,900)

The last team stack might be a surprise since they’ve lost 18 consecutive games, but we are going to roll with the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have been the worst team in the majors, but they could snap their losing skid against Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy.

Bundy has not pitched well this season with a 2-9 record and 6.04 ERA through 22 games (18 starts). The 28-year-old has not found much success on the road, with a 5.40 ERA, but he’s holding opponents to a .236 batting average. Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been racking up the hits for the Orioles. He recorded 12.5 FPPG, 2 HRs, and 6 hits in his last 4 games.