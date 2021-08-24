Tracking MLB betting action for Tuesday, August 24th

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Tuesday, beginning at 3:37 p.m. ET with the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

The last time we did our best bets for Saturday, we picked up two wins on the diamond. Our first winning bet was Cleveland (-130), who defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-1, thanks to a great performance from Triston McKenzie on the mound. McKenzie allowed 2 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, and struck out 8 in 7.0 IP. Lastly, the Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (-110) easily crushed the run line on Saturday as they beat the Miami Marlins 7-4. Sometimes, when the moneyline is too high, the next best play is the run line.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday night’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 24th

Tylor Megill over 5.5 strikeouts (-105) vs. San Francisco

After salvaging one game from their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets come home looking to win their second-straight game and trying to keep up with the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets will give the ball to Tylor Megill to open up their three-game set against the San Francisco Giants. Megill has a 1-2 record and 3.21 ERA through 11 starts this season. The 26-year-old starting pitcher also has 60 strikeouts in 56.0 IP. The 6-foot-7 starter has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 6 out of 11 starts, which includes 3 out of his last 5 outings. In his last start, which coincidentally happened against the Giants, Megill had 6 strikeouts in 6.0 IP. Megill is averaging 6.5 strikeouts per game in his last 5 starts at Citi Field. The Giants’ offense comes into tonight’s game averaging 9.27 strikeouts per game and 9.79 Ks per game on the road.

Jared Walsh over 0.5 home runs (+330) vs. Baltimore

Since I’m really not feeling the run lines or money lines for tonight’s slate, I decided to take a chance on a home run prop. We are going to roll with Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh against Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins. This season, Walsh is hitting .262 with 22 HRs and 72 RBI at the plate. The 28-year-old first baseman is crushing right-handed pitchers, slashing .310/.382/.561 with 15 HRs. Watkins has allowed 3 HRs and 8.24 ERA through four starts this month. Furthermore, he’s given up a home run in three-straight home starts.

