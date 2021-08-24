Bears QB Justin Fields will start Week 3 preseason game and play first half

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has reiterated that Andy Dalton will get the Week 1 start against the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season despite strong showing from rookie quarterback Justin Fields this preseason. Nagy says Fields will get the start and play the first half in Week 3 of the preseason against the Titans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Titans will be a good test for Fields, as he’ll get to play with his first team offense and play against some of the Titans defensive starters as well. If he can put together a strong game, it could go a long way toward getting him the start as soon as Dalton falters.

Fields at least is able to skip facing Aaron Donald and the Rams defense in his first regular season game, which could be a good way to ease him in against a weaker defense later. It’s impossible to figure out how this will play out, but it’s hard to imagine Dalton holding onto the job all season.