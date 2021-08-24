 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaguars place rookie RB Travis Etienne’s on season ending I.R.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick’s rookie season is over.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

UPDATE:

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 2 of preseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The extent of the injury is going to determine how long he’ll miss and hopefully we’ll get more information later today. But we do know that this injury, even if it’s mild, can take backs out for around a month. Chris Carson had Lisfranc which kept him out four weeks, while Joe Mixon had it as well and missed most of the season.

It’s too early to write off Etienne’s season, but he will likely miss Week 1 of the season and be behind the eight-ball his rookie year. Etienne was already playing behind both James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in preseason, so he’s very much a player to avoid taking a risk on in 2021 fantasy football drafts.

Head coach Urban Meyer did take that risk in the first round of the Jaguars real NFL draft though. The Jaguars had a breakout season from undrafted Robinson last year, but Meyer decided to use a first-rounder on yet another running back. That didn’t appear to be a good choice then and really doesn’t seem like a good choice now.

