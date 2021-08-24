Jaguars place rookie RB Travis Etienne’s on season ending I.R.

UPDATE:

This means the Jaguars cannot bring him back this season and his rookie year is over. Only players on the 53-man roster as of 4 PM ET next Tuesday can be placed on short-term IR. https://t.co/t6DdGKSeas — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 2 of preseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The extent of the injury is going to determine how long he’ll miss and hopefully we’ll get more information later today. But we do know that this injury, even if it’s mild, can take backs out for around a month. Chris Carson had Lisfranc which kept him out four weeks, while Joe Mixon had it as well and missed most of the season.

It’s too early to write off Etienne’s season, but he will likely miss Week 1 of the season and be behind the eight-ball his rookie year. Etienne was already playing behind both James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in preseason, so he’s very much a player to avoid taking a risk on in 2021 fantasy football drafts.

Head coach Urban Meyer did take that risk in the first round of the Jaguars real NFL draft though. The Jaguars had a breakout season from undrafted Robinson last year, but Meyer decided to use a first-rounder on yet another running back. That didn’t appear to be a good choice then and really doesn’t seem like a good choice now.