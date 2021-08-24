Jameis Winston’s MVP odds move up after strong preseason showing

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston just made his best case to be the team’s starting quarterback on Monday night. He was nearly perfect, as he completed 9-of-10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game pushed his odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook to +4000 to win the NFL MVP award from +5000. He had already seen some positive movement earlier, as he was at +6000 prior to June 15th.

Winston has shown an aptitude for putting up fantasy football numbers, but his turnover numbers have left a lot to be desired. The fact that he’s now on a team whose coach has helped Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill to winning records with Drew Brees missing time the last two seasons helps his case.

Can Sean Payton help Winston to an MVP-like season in 2021? It’s still a long shot, but with his talent and Payton’s ability to mold his offense to the situation at hand, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. And at +4000, I could see taking a flier on him to take it home.

