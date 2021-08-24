Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, August 28th at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. This will be the final regular season race for the 2021 Cup Series before the playoffs begin.
Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero 400, leading for 24 laps after starting out in the sixth position. Byron enters this year’s race with the third-best to win on Saturday afternoon with +1200 odds.
As for the Cup series standings standings, Kyle Larson has a projected 2052 points, which would place him in first for the playoffs. Larson, who has won a season-high five races has the second-best odds to win Saturday at +1100. Denny Hamlin, who has 2015 projected playoff points, is currently the frontrunner to win at Daytona with +750 odds.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona.
2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Kyle Larson
|+1100
|William Byron
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|Chase Elliott
|+1200
|Ryan Blaney
|+1300
|Austin Dillon
|+1500
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Aric Almirola
|+2000
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2200
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+2200
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2500
|Kurt Busch
|+2800
|Ryan Newman
|+3000
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|Ross Chastain
|+3500
|Michael McDowell
|+3500
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|Cole Custer
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Kaz Grala
|+4500
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|Corey Lajoie
|+6000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+10000
|Landon Cassill
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+20000
|B.J. McLeod
|+25000
|Quin Houff
|+25000
|Joey Gase
|+25000
|Garrett Smithley
|+25000
|David Starr
|+25000
|Josh Bilicki
|+25000
