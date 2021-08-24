Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, August 28th at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. This will be the final regular season race for the 2021 Cup Series before the playoffs begin.

Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero 400, leading for 24 laps after starting out in the sixth position. Byron enters this year’s race with the third-best to win on Saturday afternoon with +1200 odds.

As for the Cup series standings standings, Kyle Larson has a projected 2052 points, which would place him in first for the playoffs. Larson, who has won a season-high five races has the second-best odds to win Saturday at +1100. Denny Hamlin, who has 2015 projected playoff points, is currently the frontrunner to win at Daytona with +750 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona.

2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Denny Hamlin +750 Kyle Larson +1100 William Byron +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Chase Elliott +1200 Ryan Blaney +1300 Austin Dillon +1500 Brad Keselowski +1600 Kyle Busch +1600 Alex Bowman +1800 Aric Almirola +2000 Kevin Harvick +2000 Christopher Bell +2000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200 Matt DiBenedetto +2200 Bubba Wallace +2500 Martin Truex Jr. +2500 Kurt Busch +2800 Ryan Newman +3000 Tyler Reddick +3000 Ross Chastain +3500 Michael McDowell +3500 Chris Buescher +4000 Cole Custer +4000 Daniel Suarez +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Kaz Grala +4500 Ryan Preece +5000 Erik Jones +5000 Corey Lajoie +6000 Anthony Alfredo +10000 Landon Cassill +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Cody Ware +20000 B.J. McLeod +25000 Quin Houff +25000 Joey Gase +25000 Garrett Smithley +25000 David Starr +25000 Josh Bilicki +25000

