Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona road course.

By Jovan C. Alford
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford, walks on stage during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, August 28th at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. This will be the final regular season race for the 2021 Cup Series before the playoffs begin.

Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero 400, leading for 24 laps after starting out in the sixth position. Byron enters this year’s race with the third-best to win on Saturday afternoon with +1200 odds.

As for the Cup series standings standings, Kyle Larson has a projected 2052 points, which would place him in first for the playoffs. Larson, who has won a season-high five races has the second-best odds to win Saturday at +1100. Denny Hamlin, who has 2015 projected playoff points, is currently the frontrunner to win at Daytona with +750 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona.

2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400, opening odds

Driver Odds
Denny Hamlin +750
Kyle Larson +1100
William Byron +1200
Joey Logano +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Ryan Blaney +1300
Austin Dillon +1500
Brad Keselowski +1600
Kyle Busch +1600
Alex Bowman +1800
Aric Almirola +2000
Kevin Harvick +2000
Christopher Bell +2000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2200
Matt DiBenedetto +2200
Bubba Wallace +2500
Martin Truex Jr. +2500
Kurt Busch +2800
Ryan Newman +3000
Tyler Reddick +3000
Ross Chastain +3500
Michael McDowell +3500
Chris Buescher +4000
Cole Custer +4000
Daniel Suarez +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Kaz Grala +4500
Ryan Preece +5000
Erik Jones +5000
Corey Lajoie +6000
Anthony Alfredo +10000
Landon Cassill +10000
Justin Haley +10000
Cody Ware +20000
B.J. McLeod +25000
Quin Houff +25000
Joey Gase +25000
Garrett Smithley +25000
David Starr +25000
Josh Bilicki +25000

