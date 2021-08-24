D’Andre Swift may not be ready for Week 1

The Detroit Lions could see their 2019 No. 1 draft pick limited or not quite ready by the time regular season starts, per The Athletic’s Chris Burke. Running back D’Andre Swift has been dealing with a groin injury, prompting Lions head coach Dan Campbell to say, “We don’t know if he’s gonna be there. We don’t know, even if he is, how much we’re going to get out of him.”

This comes after a couple upbeat notes from practice regarding Swift over the last few days. Maybe this is more Campbell trying to “motivate” Swift than a real chance he won’t be conditioned properly in three weeks. As long as he is practicing, I don’t think we need to worry all that much about him being ready Week 1. Maybe he gets eased back and splits a lot of time with Jamaal Williams, but we already knew he was going to split time. We just need him to get the bulk of the receiving work and split early downs to put up fantasy numbers as the Lions will likely trail often and check it down to Swift plenty of times.