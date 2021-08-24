NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Daytona International Speedway this weekend to close out the Cup Series regular season and move a step closer to the Xfinity Series playoffs. There will be no qualifying this week due to COVID-19 so it will just be the one day of racing for each circuit.

The Cup Series closes out its regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be available via live stream at NBCSports.com/live. Kyle Larson has what appears to be a fairly secure lead atop the playoff race. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +750.

The Xfinity Series is running the Wawa 250 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. The race will be available via live stream at NBCSports.com/live. Including this race, there are four remaining for the Xfinity Series. Austin Cindric has a fairly secure points lead atop the standings. He, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger, and Christopher Bell are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800.

All times below are ET.

Friday, August 27

7:30 p.m. — Wawa 250 — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Saturday, August 28

7 p.m. — Coke Zero Sugar 400 — NBC, NBCSports.com/live