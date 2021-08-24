 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Daytona International Speedway this weekend. We break down the full schedule for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Daytona International Speedway this weekend to close out the Cup Series regular season and move a step closer to the Xfinity Series playoffs. There will be no qualifying this week due to COVID-19 so it will just be the one day of racing for each circuit.

The Cup Series closes out its regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be available via live stream at NBCSports.com/live. Kyle Larson has what appears to be a fairly secure lead atop the playoff race. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +750.

The Xfinity Series is running the Wawa 250 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. The race will be available via live stream at NBCSports.com/live. Including this race, there are four remaining for the Xfinity Series. Austin Cindric has a fairly secure points lead atop the standings. He, Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger, and Christopher Bell are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800.

All times below are ET.

Friday, August 27

7:30 p.m. — Wawa 250 — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Saturday, August 28

7 p.m. — Coke Zero Sugar 400 — NBC, NBCSports.com/live

