Fantasy fallout of Travis Etienne’s injury

News just broke that Travis Etienne will likely miss the majority of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Etienne was Jacksonville’s first round pick after getting Trevor Lawrence first overall. Etienne wasn’t going to be the starter, but was being groomed to get the majority of the receiving work and would have likely cut into starter James Robinson’s workload on the ground as well.

The Jaguars also picked up Carlos Hyde in free agency, so Robinson could still see some work siphoned off by Hyde, but the big fantasy boost will be in receiving work for Robinson. Last year he saw 60 targets and caught 49 for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers would have been severely cut with Etienne in the fold.

Robinson now likely moves up into the third round ADP, and was going in the fourth or fifth round. He showed last season that he can handle a big workload and work as an every down back. He’s not flashy, but he is effective and the offense of as a whole should take a step forward with Lawrence at the helm.