Tracking WNBA betting action for Tuesday, August 24th

We have a four-game schedule in the WNBA on Tuesday night with every game beginning at 7 p.m. ET. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

In our first edition of WNBA best bets last weekend, we went a solid 1-1. Our lone defeat for the night was a certified bad beat. The Minnesota Lynx, which we played the team total over 72.5 points (-120). However, the Lynx lost 82-71 to the Connecticut Sun, despite them having a chance to score 2 more points with less than 10 seconds in the game. But we did end off Thursday night with a nice win from the Phoenix Mercury (-3), who crushed the Washington Mystics 77-64 at home.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Tuesday, August 24th

Mystics (-2.5) vs. Sparks

For our first best bet, I wanted to look at the Chicago Sky-Atlanta Dream game. But with All-Star forward Candace Parker listed as probable with an ankle injury, I’m going to stay away from that game.

However, I think there’s good value with the Mystics, who will be taking on the Los Angeles Sparks. Both teams have been surprisingly good against the spread this season, despite their records. Los Angeles is coming off a three-point victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday and are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.

Meanwhile, the Mystics saw the return of All-Star Elena Delle Donne, who scored 16 points in 22 minutes of game action. Even though Washington lost 85-78 to the Seattle Storm, it was great to see EDD back on the floor. I think that EDD will be better in her second game and should help the Mystics, who are 6-4 ATS at home this season. The last time these two teams played, the Sparks defeated the Mystics 89-92 in LA a couple of months. But when they played in DC, the Sparks had no answer for Mystics, who dominated LA to the tune of 89-71.

Aces (+115) vs. Sun

The best game of the night might be between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Sun and Aces currently own the best records in the W at 17-6, but due to Connecticut holding the tiebreaker (2-0), they are in first place. It should be a good game between Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner and A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage.

The Aces would love to get this road win tonight and give the Sun only their second loss at home this season. Las Vegas has won three consecutive games, which includes a two-game sweep against the Mystics. The Aces have also won three-straight road games heading into tonight. Their last road defeat happened on Jun. 25th, where they fell 90-89 to the Lynx. In their first meeting against the Sun in May, the Aces shot the ball well from the field, but lost the rebounding battle 44-26. However, in their second meeting, the Sun shot 22-of-23 from the free throw line, while the Aces shot 11-of-12. For Vegas to come away with the win, they need both Jackie Young and DeArica Hamby to score more than 14 combined points.

